Brent at $81/bbl; prices flat after recent spike on supply concerns

1 min read

International crude oil prices traded flat on Friday after a surge in the previous session due to concerns of supply disruption, with Brent trading at $81.40 per barrel and WTI at $76.90 per barrel. The International Energy Agency (IEA) stated that global demand this year will not grow as fast as previously projected, but OPEC expects a tighter global oil market in 2024. Analysts noted that although crude traded flat, sentiments remain bullish amid concerns of falling supplies, particularly in Russia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}