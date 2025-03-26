To make electricity cheaper and greener, connect the world’s grids
Summary
- Less than 3% of the world’s power is internationally traded—a huge wasted opportunity
Norwegian politicians have had a shock. Wholesale power prices have been spiking, as wind-powered neighbours rush to import Norwegian electricity when the normally blustery North Sea turns calm. The big political parties are suddenly souring on the idea that Norway should export ever more of its abundant hydropower. Several want some of the cables carrying electricity abroad to be switched off. The Progress Party, which is leading in the polls, also wants to increase already generous subsidies for household bills. One way or another, in the name of reducing domestic prices, exports seem likely to be curbed after elections later this year.