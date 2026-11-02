Investments in renewable energy helped India avert energy crisis amid West Asia war, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday linked India's ability to weather the energy disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict to its investments in renewable energy, making the case for accelerating the country's clean energy transition. The government aims to add 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity over the next 10-11 years, he said.

Addressing the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026, Modi said the ongoing geopolitical tensions had exposed the risks of dependence on fossil fuels, arguing that energy security was directly linked to economic security.

“In the past few years, global economy has witnessed unprecedented crises ranging from Corona (pandemic) to the West Asia conflict. The West Asia crisis still continues. But, so far, India has handled this crisis in a better way and despite this the growth has been high. If India had not invested in clean energy and created new systems for this over the past decade, then our crisis could have been much more severe than the rest of the world. This global crisis has sent a clear message: energy security is directly linked to economic security,” Modi said.

He said the renewable energy sector had attracted investments worth ₹15 trillion, or $164 billion, over the past 15 years, with a further investment opportunity of ₹20 trillion by 2030.

“This global crisis has given a clear signal to every country that energy security is directly linked to economic security and we all know that energy security has its future in clean energy. If we remain highly dependent on fossil fuels, then global economy will get disrupted repeatedly, because the reserves of fossil fuels is limited,” the prime minister added.

Scaling up clean energy PM Modi said India had achieved its Paris Agreement commitment to source 50% of its installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in 2025, five years ahead of schedule. More than half of the country's installed power capacity now comes from such sources.

India currently has 308 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity, accounting for about 55% of its total installed power generation capacity of 558.89 GW, according to Central Electricity Authority data.

“Over the next 10–11 years, our effort will be to add 500 gigawatts of new non-fossil fuel capacity. This target is somewhat difficult, but I have faith in the capabilities of our country. And that is why I say, We will do it!”

He also cited the progress of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in February 2024 to install rooftop solar panels in one crore households. More than 6.5 million households have been covered under the scheme in 24-25 months, with new installations being added at a pace of one lakh homes every six days, he said. “This scheme of India can give great strength to energy security in many countries.”

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Modi said India's clean energy ambitions extended beyond hydro, solar, wind and nuclear power. Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the country is working towards producing 50 lakh tonnes of green hydrogen by the end of the decade and integrating it into the transport sector.

“Just a few months ago, India started its first green hydrogen train,” he said.