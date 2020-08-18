Investments in solar power projects hang fire in Haryana

In an emailed response, a Royal Dutch Shell spokesperson said: “We cannot speak for Cleantech Solar, which is one of our non-operated ventures. I suggest you contact them directly." A Cleantech spokesperson in an emailed response said, “We would not like to quote on the matter as a company policy. We can confirm that the information you’ve received is correct. We have gone to HERC (Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission) and APTEL (Appellate Tribunal for Electricity) to seek relief."