Investors bet Biden will accelerate shift to renewable energy

In early October, NextEra Energy Inc., the U.S.’s largest renewable-energy company, surpassed the market valuation of Exxon Mobil Corp. The shift was a milestone in a market trend that has been building for years. The biggest U.S. company by market cap just seven years ago, Exxon has coughed up more than half of its value since then. NextEra shares, meanwhile, have more than tripled in the same period. The Florida power producer gets much of its growth from renewable energy and its 15,000 megawatts of renewable projects in development is larger than its entire existing renewables portfolio.