IOC, HPCL, BPCL in talks with Petrobras for long-term oil deals
- India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, has a growing energy partnership with Brazil, the world's seventh-largest crude oil producer and exporter. New Delhi has been trying to diversify its energy supplies recently, by accessing non-traditional sources such as Russia and Brazil.
New Delhi: State-run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) are in talks with Brazilian energy major Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) to secure guaranteed crude oil supplies over the long term, two people aware of the matter said.