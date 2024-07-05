IOC, HPCL, BPCL in talks with Petrobras for long-term oil deals

A parliamentary committee in a report in December 2023 had raised concerns about over-dependence of the oil PSUs on any one region for crude oil and gas supplies as it can impact energy security of the country, which entails getting uninterrupted supplies of crude oil and gas at reasonable prices to support its rapidly growing economy. It noted that state-run companies have started importing crude oil from the US, Canada, Russia, Australia, Brazil, Guyana, Norway, Egypt, Gabon and others as part of a diversification. It also recommended taking more concrete steps for the diversification by exploring new partners.