IOC to invest ₹2 tn for net-zero carbon goal2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 12:51 AM IST
- Company has multi-pronged strategy to achieve 2046 target, says CMD
- With crude oil prices easing, the retail fuel prices might also reduce going ahead
NEW DELHI : State-run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC) will invest ₹2 trillion in phases to achieve the net-zero carbon emission target by 2046, chairman and managing director Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said at the 63rd annual general meeting of the company.