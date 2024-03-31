IOCL, Panasonic to form joint venture to make lithium-ion cells
The two companies are conducting a feasibility study on using battery technology to facilitate India’s transition to clean energy, and aim to finalise details of their collaboration soon.
New Delhi: State-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has announced it will form a joint venture with Japan's Panasonic Energy to manufacture cylindrical lithium-ion cells in India.
