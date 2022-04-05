This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IPCC makes case for halving global emissions by 2030
3 min read.05 Apr 2022Jayashree Nandi
Rate of growth of greenhouse gas emissions has slowed in the past decade, the report said
Emissions between 2010 and 2019 were around 12% and 54% higher than in 2010 and 1990, respectively
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
Average annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the past decade were higher than any previous decade, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said on Monday. Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial levels will now require global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to peak before 2025 at the latest and be reduced by 43% by 2030.
Emissions between 2010-and 2019 were around 12% and 54% higher than in 2010 and 1990, respectively, despite the IPCC repeatedly cautioning that the time to limit dangerous global warming is running out. The rate of growth of GHG emissions, however, has slowed in the past decade, the report said.
GHG emissions are projected to rise beyond 2025, leading to median global warming of 3.2 degrees C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century, without an overhaul of policies beyond those that were implemented till now, IPCC has warned.
For India, some findings are particularly significant. These include the depleting carbon budget to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees C, lack of climate finance for energy transition and IPCC’s stress on moving away from fossil fuel-driven infrastructure. This means that India has a very small pie of the global carbon budget to grow.
Global financial flows from developed countries are a factor of three to six times lower than levels needed by 2030 to meet the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global warming less than 2 degrees C above pre-industrial levels. IPCC, however, states that there is sufficient global capital and liquidity to close investment gaps. Access to global capital will depend on clear signalling from governments on their efforts to transition to a low carbon economy, the report said.
If global CO2 emissions continue at current rates, the remaining carbon budget for keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial levels will likely be exhausted before 2030.
“The next few years will be critical in scaling up mitigation action. That’s one of the key takeaways from the report. The focus should now be on limiting damage and doing as much as we can in the short run," said Navroz Dubash, professor at the Centre for Policy Research, a think tank, and coordinating lead author of the IPCC report.
GHG emissions in 2030, based on the implementation of nationally determined contribution (NDCs) announced before COP 26 last year, is unlikely to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees C, the report has said.
“The jury has reached a verdict, and it is damning. This report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is a litany of broken climate promises. It is a file of shame, cataloguing the empty pledges that put us firmly on track towards an unliveable world. We are on a fast track to climate disaster: Major cities underwater. Unprecedented heatwaves. Terrifying storms. Widespread water shortages. The extinction of a million species of plants and animals. This is not fiction or exaggeration," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres during the launch of the report. “It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies. We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5-degree limit agreed in Paris," he said.
The report is not all doom and gloom. Since 2010, there has been a sustained decrease of up to 85% in the costs of solar and wind energy and batteries. Deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) has also increased sharply. An increasing range of policies and laws have enhanced energy efficiency, reduced rates of deforestation and increased the deployment of renewable energy, IPCC highlighted. “We are at a crossroads. The decisions we make now can secure a liveable future. We have the tools and know-how required to limit warming," said IPCC chair Hoesung Lee.
Reducing GHG emissions requires major transitions, including a substantial reduction in fossil fuel use, IPCC stressed. “The continued installation of unabated fossil fuel infrastructure will ‘lock-in’ GHG emissions," it said. Both the messages on the lower costs of renewable energy and moving away from fossil fuels are important for India. India’s non-fossil energy capacity will reach 500 GW by 2030, meeting 50% of the country’s energy requirements by then, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at the Glasgow climate summit on 1 November. India will reduce its total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030, reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45% by 2030 over 2005 levels, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.
