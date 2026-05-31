Iran has successfully resumed gas production at three offshore platforms within the massive South Pars gas field. These platforms were previously forced offline after recent Israeli air strikes disrupted processing capacity at key onshore facilities, according to state media reports on Sunday.
Touraj Dehqani, the Chief Executive of the Pars Oil and Gas Company, said that the offshore extraction platforms themselves sustained no physical damage during the attacks.
To circumvent the damaged infrastructure and restore output, Dehqani explained that production from the three offshore platforms is currently being rerouted to alternative processing plants operating in the region. This temporary diversion allows operations to continue while engineering teams conduct extensive repairs at the impacted onshore sites, which include the prominent Phase 14 refinery.
Iran’s lead negotiator on Sunday cautioned that the United States remains an unreliable partner, stressing that Tehran would only consider an agreement with Washington if Iranian rights were fully guaranteed.
The comments by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf came amid reports that US President Donald Trump had returned a revised and more stringent peace proposal to Iran, highlighting the significant differences that continue to divide the two sides.
Any additional revisions to the draft agreement could further postpone efforts to formally conclude the conflict in the Middle East and restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Negotiations have been complicated by weeks of tense exchanges, hardline rhetoric and intermittent outbreaks of violence.
Tehran had already been engaged in talks with Washington over the future of its nuclear programme when the United States and Israel launched coordinated air and missile strikes in February that eliminated much of Iran’s top military and political leadership.
Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear activities are intended solely for civilian purposes. However, the United States and its Western allies have long expressed concerns that the programme could be used to develop nuclear weapons capabilities.
According to reports published Saturday by The New York Times and Axios, Trump submitted a tougher negotiating framework for Tehran’s consideration, although the precise details of the proposal have not been made public.
Trump has repeatedly stated that his key objectives include preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway over which Tehran has attempted to exert greater control since the conflict erupted.
Iranian officials, however, have questioned Trump’s claims, and major disagreements remain unresolved between the two countries.
State-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported that discussions over the wording of a potential memorandum of understanding are continuing, with both Tehran and Washington regularly suggesting amendments to the draft text.
Iran has also insisted that it must gain access to $12 billion in frozen assets before entering substantive negotiations on its nuclear programme. Iranian media have dismissed earlier Trump remarks that Tehran’s enriched uranium reserves would be destroyed, describing those assertions as unfounded.
In addition, Tehran has demanded that Lebanon be included in any broader agreement despite ongoing hostilities there. Lebanese authorities have accused Israel of pursuing a “scorched-earth policy” as military operations against the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement continue to expand.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.