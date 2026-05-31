Iran restores South Pars gas production following Israeli air strikes

Iran has successfully resumed gas production at three offshore platforms within the massive South Pars gas field. These platforms were previously forced offline after recent Israeli air strikes disrupted processing capacity at key onshore facilities, according to state media reports on Sunday.

Touraj Dehqani, the Chief Executive of the Pars Oil and Gas Company, said that the offshore extraction platforms themselves sustained no physical damage during the attacks.

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To circumvent the damaged infrastructure and restore output, Dehqani explained that production from the three offshore platforms is currently being rerouted to alternative processing plants operating in the region. This temporary diversion allows operations to continue while engineering teams conduct extensive repairs at the impacted onshore sites, which include the prominent Phase 14 refinery.

Iran says US remains unreliable partner Iran’s lead negotiator on Sunday cautioned that the United States remains an unreliable partner, stressing that Tehran would only consider an agreement with Washington if Iranian rights were fully guaranteed.

The comments by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf came amid reports that US President Donald Trump had returned a revised and more stringent peace proposal to Iran, highlighting the significant differences that continue to divide the two sides.

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Any additional revisions to the draft agreement could further postpone efforts to formally conclude the conflict in the Middle East and restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Negotiations have been complicated by weeks of tense exchanges, hardline rhetoric and intermittent outbreaks of violence.

Tehran had already been engaged in talks with Washington over the future of its nuclear programme when the United States and Israel launched coordinated air and missile strikes in February that eliminated much of Iran’s top military and political leadership.

Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear activities are intended solely for civilian purposes. However, the United States and its Western allies have long expressed concerns that the programme could be used to develop nuclear weapons capabilities.

According to reports published Saturday by The New York Times and Axios, Trump submitted a tougher negotiating framework for Tehran’s consideration, although the precise details of the proposal have not been made public.

Trump has repeatedly stated that his key objectives include preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway over which Tehran has attempted to exert greater control since the conflict erupted.

Iranian officials, however, have questioned Trump’s claims, and major disagreements remain unresolved between the two countries.

State-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported that discussions over the wording of a potential memorandum of understanding are continuing, with both Tehran and Washington regularly suggesting amendments to the draft text.

Iran has also insisted that it must gain access to $12 billion in frozen assets before entering substantive negotiations on its nuclear programme. Iranian media have dismissed earlier Trump remarks that Tehran’s enriched uranium reserves would be destroyed, describing those assertions as unfounded.