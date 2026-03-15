SANTE FE, N. M.—New Mexico churns out about 2.3 million barrels of crude every day, enough to make it the nation’s second-largest oil-producing state behind its more famous neighbor, Texas. In fiscal year 2025, New Mexico raked in at least $7.3 billion in revenue from the output. Now, it stands to make even more.
Iran war delivers windfall to America’s oil country
SummaryHigher energy prices might vex the economy, but they provide a financial boost for some states, helping to close budget deficits and fix roads.
SANTE FE, N. M.—New Mexico churns out about 2.3 million barrels of crude every day, enough to make it the nation’s second-largest oil-producing state behind its more famous neighbor, Texas. In fiscal year 2025, New Mexico raked in at least $7.3 billion in revenue from the output. Now, it stands to make even more.
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