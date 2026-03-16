Iran war hits Europe with an energy shock it can’t afford to absorb

“The first tangible effect we are seeing is on the logistics side: Transport costs have risen,” said Gerhard Freitag, a plant manager for Claas, a manufacturer of agricultural machinery based in western Germany. The company has hedged its energy contracts, meaning that any higher prices will only arrive with a delay, Freitag said. It took steps to curb energy costs at its main factory after the 2022 energy crisis, such as lowering the temperature for some processes and introducing LED lighting.