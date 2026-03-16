An energy shock from the war in the Middle East is set to deliver a punishing blow to Europe’s economy, in a bitter twist for a region that had been hoping to accelerate growth this year after a long stretch of stagnation that angered voters across the continent.
Iran war hits Europe with an energy shock it can’t afford to absorb
SummaryThe continent has limited options with borrowing costs surging and government debt at record levels in some countries.
An energy shock from the war in the Middle East is set to deliver a punishing blow to Europe’s economy, in a bitter twist for a region that had been hoping to accelerate growth this year after a long stretch of stagnation that angered voters across the continent.
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