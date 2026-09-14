Tanker rates for India-bound tankers double as West Asia crisis deepens

New Delhi: Daily charter hire rates for tankers to India have more than doubled to $250,000 in about two weeks, as escalating hostilities in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz push up the cost of shipping oil to the world’s third-largest oil importer, according to three people familiar with the developments.
Rates have risen 150% from about $100,000 as Houthi forces seized control of Yemen’s Mocha port near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the people said. Bunker fuel prices have also risen 50% to $900 a tonne, while insurance costs have increased 20%, adding to the cost of imports, including energy.
Iran-backed Houthi forces seized Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Mocha last week and have since advanced toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, reaching the strategically located Perim (Mayun) Island and further threatening shipping through the key Red Sea chokepoint, according to Reuters and other reports. The development comes as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted, raising the risk of further pressure on shipping and energy supplies in the region.