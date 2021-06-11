IREDA calls solar module manufacturing bids under PLI scheme

“The applicants are required to set-up either brownfield or greenfield manufacturing facility for the entire capacity allotted under the scheme. Applicants are not allowed to set-up mix of brownfield and greenfield facility under the scheme. Manufacturing capacity/unit, for which required capital goods have been imported before the last date of bid submission, will not be eligible for participation under this PLI scheme," the statement said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}