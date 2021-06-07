IREDA extends bid submission deadline for 12 GW solar projects to 15 June

MNRE’s earlier decision to grant extension to those projects having a scheduled commissioning date (SCD) on or after 1st April 2021, comes in the backdrop of large parts of the country shutting down to contain the spread of the second wave. Given the restrictions imposed by the states affecting the movement of personnel, labour, material and delay on multiple approvals and depleted workforce at the project sites, this extension of SCD is in addition to the one granted by MNRE upto a maximum of six months on account of the first wave.