Ireda eyes FPO by FY25-end, lower borrowing cost, CMD Das says

Mumbai: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) is working on several levers to reduce its cost of borrowing while also preparing for a follow-on public offer (FPO) by the end of this fiscal year, its chairman and managing director (CMD) Pradip Kumar Das said.

The clean energy specialist lender is looking to reach ₹3.5 trillion of assets under management by 2030, from just over ₹63,200 crore as of 30 June, Das told Mint.

The state-owned company has already filed an application with the government for its FPO, and subject to approval, it will be looking to raise ₹4,000-5,000 crore via an issue of fresh equity, he said.

“We require at least ₹4,000-5,000 crore of equity infusion by this fiscal in order to ensure that a healthy CRAR is maintained," Das said. CRAR is capital-to-risk assets ratio, which is a measure of a bank’s capital to its risk-weighted assets. It helps assess a lender’s financial stability.

“It will help us sustain the kind of growth we have seen in the last four years and further improve on that," he said.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) is expecting its cost of borrowing to decline following its expected inclusion under section 54EC of the Income Tax Act in the upcoming Union budget. Following this inclusion, investors in Ireda’s bonds will be exempt from capital gains tax, making the company’s commercial papers more lucrative and helping it lower its coupon rates.

“Section 54EC will definitely help us bring down our cost of borrowing by 5-10 basis points," he said. However, he warned that raising bonds under Section 54EC won’t be simple as it requires having a pan-India brand recognition to encourage investors to buy into the company’s instruments.

The NBFC’s average cost of borrowing moderated from 7.81% as of 31 March to 7.78% as of 30 June, Das said.

He also urged the government to define the taxonomy for a green bond market in India, that could help companies like Ireda borrow at lower costs through debt instruments.

“Because although our lending is 100% for green energy, we don’t get any benefit from that," Das said.

Ireda shares touched an all-time high of ₹310 apiece on the BSE on Monday following better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended 30 June. The stock settled nearly 2% higher at ₹289.80.

It reported a revenue of ₹1,510 crore, with a profit of ₹384 crore. The revenue and profit grew 32% and 30%, respectively, year on year. The company’s June-quarter earnings were disclosed after market hours on Friday.

