Ireda eyes FPO by FY25-end, lower borrowing cost, CMD Das says
Summary
- The company is expecting its cost of borrowing to decline following its expected inclusion under section 54EC of the Income Tax Act in the upcoming Union budget. Following this inclusion, investors in Ireda’s bonds will be exempt from capital gains tax.
Mumbai: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) is working on several levers to reduce its cost of borrowing while also preparing for a follow-on public offer (FPO) by the end of this fiscal year, its chairman and managing director (CMD) Pradip Kumar Das said.