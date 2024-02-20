Ireda planning arm to finance rooftop solar, electric vehicles
On Monday, Ireda signed a memorandum of understanding with Punjab National Bank to collaborate on financing renewable energy projects across the country.
New Delhi: State-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (Ireda) is planning to set up a subsidiary to finance business to consumer or retail segments incl-uding rooftop solar installat-ions and electric vehicles (EV).
Next Story
₹1,953.6-1.32%
₹188.50.21%
₹499.2-1.81%
₹97.01-2.27%
₹338.852.01%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message