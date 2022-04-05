IREDA registers record loan sanctions worth Rs23,921 crore

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), IREDA said: "IREDA has achieved major milestones in 2021-22 even though the year saw second and third waves of the Covid-19 pandemic along with the ongoing globally tense situations. IREDA is fully equipped as an implementing agency for the additional allocation of ₹19,500 crores for PLI scheme to the manufacturers of high-efficiency solar modules announced in budget speech 2022 by the union finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman."

