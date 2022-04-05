IREDA registers record loan sanctions worth Rs23,921 crore

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The dedicated lender for renewable energy space disbursed loans worth Rs16,070.82 crores in the last financial year, another all-time high, up from Rs8,827 crore in FY21
NEW DELHI :
State-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) sanctioned the highest-ever loans in a year during FY22 worth ₹23,921.06 crore, 117% higher than ₹11,001 crore sanctioned in FY21.
A statement from the union ministry of new and renewable energy said that the dedicated lender for renewable energy space disbursed loans worth ₹16,070.82 crores in the last financial year, another all-time high, up from ₹8,827 crore in FY21.
Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), IREDA said: "IREDA has achieved major milestones in 2021-22 even though the year saw second and third waves of the Covid-19 pandemic along with the ongoing globally tense situations. IREDA is fully equipped as an implementing agency for the additional allocation of ₹19,500 crores for PLI scheme to the manufacturers of high-efficiency solar modules announced in budget speech 2022 by the union finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman."
In FY21, IREDA had sanctioned loans worth ₹11,001 crore.
According to the company, its net NPA reduced to 3.29% in FY22 from 5.61% in FY21. IREDA's loan book increased by around 22% from ₹27,854 crore in FY21to ₹34,000 crore in FY22.
The CMD said that IREDA is looking forward to an even higher delivery on its mandate in the year 2022-23 as the company has registered continuous improvement in quarterly financial results during last two years.
According to the statement from the ministry, the net worth of the company increased to ₹4,989 crore in FY22 from ₹2,995 crore in FY21.
The renewable energy-focused lender's operations gain significance at a time when both the government and the private sector are giving major emphasis on cleaner and renewable energy. With the government's commitment to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2070, demand for loans by companies investing on the sector would increase.
