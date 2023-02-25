Ireda to set up office in Gujarat’s GIFT City to finance renewable energy projects
Ireda’s chairman has suggested that insurance and superannuation funds can be mandated to invest 2% of their assets under management in green bonds to finance green energy projects.
New Delhi: State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) plans to set up an office in Gujarat’s GIFT City to finance Renewable Energy projects in foreign currency. The office at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, will be classified as an overseas office, allowing Ireda avoid foreign exchange hedging costs.
