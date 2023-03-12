IREDA’s cumulative sanctioned RE loan amount stands at Rs1.45 trillion: CMD2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 09:01 PM IST
- Pradip Kumar Das stressed upon the fact that IREDA being the largest RE funding agency in the country, stands fully committed towards achieving the government’s ‘Panchamrita’ targets and to be an integral part in achieving the 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030
NEW DELHI : With the growth of renewable energy sector in the country, cumulative sanctioned renewable energy loan amount of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited’s (IREDA) stands at over ₹1.45 trillion, said its CMD Pradip Kumar Das.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×