IREDA’s cumulative sanctioned RE loan amount stands at Rs1.45 trillion: CMD

The “Cyclothon" event was attended by M Nagaraj, Director (Corporate Planning), HUDCO and Lokesh Kumar Aggarwal, Director Finance & CFO, ITDC along with officials from the MNRE, DPE, C&AG, PFC, REC, BHEL, MMTC, AIIMS, and also private firms like HCL, AMAZON among others. The event was also graced by participants from Germany who shared their experiences of cycling in India and expressed their delight to be participating in this event.