Global renwable energy capacity addition needs to grow 3-fold annually by 2030: Report1 min read 23 Jun 2023, 05:06 PM IST
The speed at which the energy transition happens depends on how quickly zero-carbon alternatives can be phased up, while ensuring energy security so that nobody is left behind.
New Delhi: Renewable energy capacity addition needs to grow at over three times annually to keep within the reach the target of limiting global temperature increase to 1.5 degree Celsius, said a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
