Is another gas glut on the horizon?

But Russia is still producing that gas, for now. In the near term, it may have to be flared or have its production capped, although that could damage the wells. Eventually, in seven to 10 years’ time, it might flow down a new pipeline from Western Siberia to China. In the medium term, LNG seems the most likely route to market. Russia already has some facilities and plans to build more, although sanctions against Western technology and cooperation could slow progress. The gas might even start to flow into Europe, again.