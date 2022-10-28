Is another gas glut on the horizon?
High prices have prompted investment in new LNG supply, but it could all be too much if Russian gas finds a route back to market or buyers succeed in cutting their demand
Don’t be fooled by tight markets and high prices for liquefied natural gas. The outlook for new LNG investments is cloudier than it seems.
The spot price for natural gas delivered to Europe has retrenched from summer highs but remains around €100 a megawatt-hour, equivalent to $97. Prices were hovering near €20 only 18 months ago following a yearslong glut. The recent mood has been enough to prompt a wave of commitments to build LNG liquefaction facilities. Deals for annual production of more than 50 million metric tons have been signed this year, according to consultancy Rystad Energy.
However, lower prices could spell disappointment for any LNG suppliers and marketers who are counting on the spot market to boost returns. The current buildup of LNG ships waiting in European waters to offload their cargo has started to push prices down, hinting at how quickly the market can shift. Over the longer term, high prices will shift demand as well as supply during the years new plants take to build, particularly if Russian gas finds a way back to the market.
European buyers pushed LNG prices to the stratosphere this summer as they outbid each other to refill storage. Many LNG producers didn’t realize much of the boost from high spot prices as they sell significant volumes on long-term contracts, but their clients were able to sell on contracted supplies they didn’t end up needing. Rates would have risen even higher if Chinese demand hadn’t been limited by Beijing’s zero-Covid policy. European Union politicians are working on ways to temper costs, particularly for next year, which is expected to be even more competitive.
Still, new LNG commitments have been stacking up after years of little investment. An additional 105 million metric tons are expected to come online by 2026, a significant increase given global LNG trade was 380 million metric tons in 2021. Many forecast rising demand from growth and coal-to-gas switching in developing nations, as well as European utilities and industries seeking to replace Russian gas.
But Russia is still producing that gas, for now. In the near term, it may have to be flared or have its production capped, although that could damage the wells. Eventually, in seven to 10 years’ time, it might flow down a new pipeline from Western Siberia to China. In the medium term, LNG seems the most likely route to market. Russia already has some facilities and plans to build more, although sanctions against Western technology and cooperation could slow progress. The gas might even start to flow into Europe, again.
High prices are also affecting demand. The International Energy Agency recently reduced its forecast for medium-term growth in global gas demand by 60%. Most economies are struggling with inflation and looming recessions. Growth in the developing nations that LNG projects count on could falter: Many countries face heavy debt loads and additional Covid-19 waves hitting their population, which in many cases is largely unvaccinated. They may also rethink using gas after being priced out of the LNG spot market this year.
Likewise, European nations want to do much more to build energy security than just switch gas suppliers. Efforts to increase efficiency should reduce demand, eventually, much like the fuel-efficiency standards after the 1970s oil crisis. Renewables and battery storage are accelerating. A solar farm in Germany, France, Italy or the U.K. pays back in 12 months or less at recent spot power prices, according to Rystad. European companies’ unwillingness to sign decadeslong LNG deals indicates their intention to shift energy sources.
Also, this year’s energy crunch is due to much more than Moscow turning off the taps. On top of missing pipeline Russian gas, unexpected outages have cut the year-to-date output of Europe’s nuclear fleet by nearly 15% and drought has reduced hydropower production by 20%, according to Rystad.
The high prices that have enticed investors into backing new LNG projects are encouraging others to make changes, too. The world will look different when new LNG facilities come online, and another gas glut is a distinct possibility.