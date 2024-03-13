Is China a climate saint or villain?

Unexpected breakthroughs in other areas, such as nuclear fusion, which China is trying to develop, might qualify the country for sainthood. But more mundane developments could also have a big impact at home. For example, making the power grid more flexible would allow China to better utilise the renewable energy it already has in place. At the moment, a surplus of energy in one spot often goes to waste. But officials are making progress. They have built a network of power lines to help move renewable power from western China, where there are lots of wind and solar resources, to industrial centres in the east. And although China has less total energy storage in its grid than America, it is adding storage faster (in absolute terms).