Is EU’s carbon tax protectionist or a green good?2 min read 27 Apr 2023, 10:29 PM IST
The EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) imposes a tariff on goods from countries that are not part of the Emission Trading System (ETS), which allows companies to trade carbon credits or allowances
The European Union (EU) carbon border tax, to be imposed on imports of goods with a high carbon footprint, is set to come into force three years from now. It has already caused concern among some developing countries. How will it impact India? Mint explains:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×