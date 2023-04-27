Is EU’s carbon tax protectionist or a green good?

Which are the sectors affected by it?

To begin with, iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertilizer, hydrogen and electrical energy. Between October 2023 and December 2025, exporters to the EU will have to provide information on the carbon footprint of their products. Based on that, the tax will be charged from 1 January 2026. Companies that fail to provide the information will be charged using default CO2 emission values on the products. The fear is that soon, most other products would also be covered under the tax and that other nations like the UK, Japan, Canada and the US may levy a similar tax on their imports.