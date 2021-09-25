Is India's solar power sector prepared for its innovation-driven transformation?

That said, India has already proven itself a leader in solar development, having achieved its previous 2022 target of 20 GW – way earlier than expected. The country also hopes to leverage the latest technologies to establish a solar template. However, managing and maintaining large-scale solar facilities could be a challenge for the country as there are several electrical components required which India currently imports from its neighbour China and other countries. A hurdle for India is its current dependence on imports to a large degree for solar modules. Another hurdle is financing rates for loans etc. in the renewable sector, which is around 12-14%, which discourages companies from investing in solar projects. Thus, it needs to gauge the availability of technical components, manpower, and site selection carefully before taking the process to such magnitude.The solar industry is now exploring how digital tools can help them unlock more of the sun’s potential – amid the restrictions and challenges. The solar industry in India has received considerable support from the government during the pandemic. Initiatives such as - reducing repo rate, making solar plant O&M an essential service, removing tariff caps for solar tenders, PLI scheme among others are some of the steps the govt has taken to help the sector.Earlier this year the IREDA invited bids from solar module manufacturers to set up manufacturing units in India, offering them benefits under the PLI Scheme. This is a huge step towards reducing dependency on imports when it comes to solar modules. This will reduce dependency on oil-producing companies, and even bring down fuel imports.As countries around the world look on, India has a huge opportunity to tap its resources, bring in the latest technology in use, and use the geological advantage to become the global manufacturing hub for renewable energy. A policy framework encompassing both tariff and non-tariff barriers to boost domestic solar manufacturing is needed.

