ISA approves setting up funds for solar project insurance

“Now the only assistance which is required for those countries is not actually capital investment. Cpital investment will come. What will;l be necessary will be to put in place mechanisms for insurance of investment, mechanisms for payment security. The international solar alliance is floating two funds. One fund is for payment security, which means putting in place mechanism for payment security, becuase if you have payment security in place private investment will come," said ISA president and union minister for new and renewable energy RK Singh.