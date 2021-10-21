NEW DELHI : The “One Sun" political declaration for the launch of Green Grids Initiative-One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG) at COP26, and a promise to achieve $1 trillion global solar investments by 2030 were approved at the fourth general assembly of International Solar Alliance (ISA), as it closed on Thursday.

This approval by ISA now sets the stage for the declaration to be adopted at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. ISA is the nodal agency for implementing OSOWOG, that seeks to transfer solar power generated in one region to feed the electricity demands of others.

“The UK COP Presidency, the Government of India, and the Presidency of the ISA, are expected to announce this collaboration at COP26, to facilitate increased technical, financial, and research cooperation to help deliver the joint vision of the two initiatives," ISA said in a statement on Thursday.

Mint had reported on 21 February about ISA’ plans to launch a Green Grid Initiative (GGI) at COP-26 at Glasgow. A consortium led by French state-run power utility firm EDF and comprising France’s AETS, and India’s The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri) has been tasked with creating the road map for the global grid OSOWOG.

"The concept of a single global grid for solar was first outlined at the First Assembly of the ISA in late 2018. It envisions building and scaling inter-regional energy grids to share solar energy across the globe, leveraging the differences of time zones, seasons, resources, and prices between countries and regions. OSOWOG will also help decarbonise energy production, which is today the largest source of global greenhouse gas emissions," the statement said.

ISA co-founded by India during the 2015 climate change conference in Paris has assumed centre-stage for India’ attempts at a global climate leadership role.

A Solar Hydrogen programme was also launched during the ISA assembly that aims to produce the new age emission free fuel at $2 per kg as compared to the present price of $5 per kg. As part of its energy security strategy, India plans to shortly kick-start its green hydrogen pathway by calling bids for 4 gigawatt (GW) electrolyser capacity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech announced a National Hydrogen Mission. Recently Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani also announced to bring the green hydrogen cost to under $2 per kg by 2030.

“A total of 108 countries participated in the Assembly, including 74 Member Countries and 34 Observer & Prospective Countries, 23 Partner Organizations and 33 Special Invitee Organisations also participated," the statement said.

US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry on Wednesday warned about headwinds for solar and said harnessing the full value of intermittent energy sources such as solar and wind needs robust investments in storage mechanisms that can help balance the national power grid. India has also urged the US to join the ISA.

