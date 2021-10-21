ISA general assembly green lights global grid declaration to be announced at COP26

A Solar Hydrogen programme was also launched during the ISA assembly that aims to produce the new age emission free fuel at $2 per kg as compared to the present price of $5 per kg. As part of its energy security strategy, India plans to shortly kick-start its green hydrogen pathway by calling bids for 4 gigawatt (GW) electrolyser capacity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech announced a National Hydrogen Mission. Recently Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani also announced to bring the green hydrogen cost to under $2 per kg by 2030.