ISA inks agreement to become global grid’ nodal agency

New Delhi: A slew of partnership agreements were inked on Tuesday at the first World Solar Technology Summit hosted by International Solar Alliance ’ (ISA); including ISA being given the nodal agency mandate for implementing India’ global electricity grid plan.

The other partnership agreements signed by ISA includes the one with state run NTPC Ltd that will help India’ largest power generation utility secure solar projects in 47 of least developed and small island developing member countries.

The first treaty-based international government organization headquartered here has become a significant foreign policy tool as China’s attempts to co-opt countries into its ambitious One Belt One Road initiative. As many as 86 countries have signed the ISA framework agreement, and 68 have ratified it. Germany has also expressed interest in joining Gurugram-headquartered ISA.

India has also announced around $1.4 billion worth of lines of credit for 27 solar projects across 15 countries in 2018 that are under implementation.

According to the partnership agreement inked between the ISA, India’ ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) and the World Bank; it will be the ISA that will manage the bid process management and the global grid’ implementation plan.

India has been trying to leverage ISA to execute the ambitious ‘One Sun One World One Grid’, that seeks to transfer solar power generated in one region to feed the electricity demands of others and India’ aim of becoming an electricity exporter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been championing the global electricity grid plan.

In his message that was read at the Summit by ISA’ president and India’s power and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh, PM Modi said, “The ISA is a part of “One Sun One World One Grid" project. I firmly believe that this project can bring transformational benefits for the entire humanity."

The other marquee partnerships inked on Tuesday include the one between the Seoul headquartered Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and the ISA for providing technical assistance in deploying one million solar irrigation pumps. To start with, this will be extended to Uganda, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Senegal, Mozambique, Fiji, Vanuatu, Tonga and Kiribati and maybe later extended to other ISA member countries.

“We look forward to collaborating with ISA to support deployment of 1 million solar pumps over the next five years. Both organizations have a common goal of supporting developing countries to achieve green growth and sustainable development," said Dr. Frank Rijsberman, Director-General, GGGI in an emailed statement to Mint.

ISA also signed a partnership agreement with the Paris headquartered International Institute of Refrigeration for setting up solar heating and cooling demonstration projects in member countries.

Under the aegis of the ISA, India has also been trying to land solar power project contracts in its member countries. A case in point being Sri Lanka, where state-run NTPC Ltd plans to set up a solar power park. NTPC also plans to help Gambia and Malawi develop solar power parks and is eyeing project management consultancy contracts in Sudan, Mozambique, Egypt, Uganda, Rwanda and Niger. India’s largest power generation utility recently got such contracts in Mali and Togo.

“NTPC has been one of the first corporate partners of ISA and this partnership further evolved with endorsement of NTPC as project management consultant by ISA through a competitive process," said Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director, NTPC at the inking of the agreement.

A similar interest was expressed by India’s petroleum and natural gas minister for state run oil and gas firms to work with ISA in implementing solar-based projects within India and abroad.

“NTPC, the power major of India, is at your service to fuflfil the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India—One Sun One World One Grid through worldwide implementation of solarisation initiatives," Singh said.

India and France have front-ended attempts to set up ISA, which has become India’s calling card on climate change, with France terming it as a “political project".

The who’s who of the global solar landscape attended the Summit including Bertrand Piccard, who flew around the world in a solar powered plane; K. Vijay Raghavan principal scientific advisor to Government of India; and Nobel laureates Mario Molina and M. Stanley Whittingham. Tata Sons’ chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, France’ ecological transition minister Barbara Pompili and the co-president of the ISA Assembly, and European Commission’ energy commissioner Kadri Simson also attended the summit.

