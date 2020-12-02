ISA to showcase Kerala's Cochin International Airport to global airports

New Delhi : In what may help state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) land contracts in member countries, the International Solar Alliance (ISA) plans to showcase Kerala’s Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), the first airport in the world to run fully on solar power, to global airports and international civil aviation authorities this month.

Around 50 chief executives of international airports and global aviation authorities, including the senior representatives from International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)—a UN body promoting cooperation among its 193 member nations— are expected to attend ISA’ SunMeet organised on 16 December.

India has been trying to land solar power project contracts in ISA member countries against the backdrop of China’s Belt and Road initiative. From helping state-run NTPC Ltd secure solar projects in 47 of least developed and small island developing member countries, to being appointed the nodal agency for implementing India’ global electricity grid plan, ISA has become a significant foreign policy tool.

“The objective of this workshop is to spread awareness among ISA Member countries on the benefits of solarisation of airports and encourage them to go solar," ISA director general Upendra Tripathy told Mint.

With clean energy projects comprising more than a fifth of its installed power capacity, India has been leveraging its solar energy credentials to build solar projects overseas. As many as 88 countries have signed the ISA framework agreement, while 70 ratified it.

The meeting is also expected to be attended by the ambassadors and high commissioners of ISA member countries, with a likely declaration by the airports to go solar.

Under its ‘Coalition for Sustainable Climate Action’ (ISA-CSCA) initiative, ISA enables strategic partnerships between investors and policymakers in the member countries of the alliance to promote the role of public and private sector financing in sustainable development.

AAI intends to actively contribute to accelerate solar deployment in ISA member countries. The state-run company has plans to develop airports in foreign countries, especially ones in the neighbourhood. In the past, AAI had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of External Affairs for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for developing airports at Kalay in Myanmar and Palaly in Sri Lanka.

India and France have front-ended attempts to set up ISA, with France terming it as a “political project". Its efforts have helped project India’s presence amongst its member countries. A case in point being state-run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd's efforts to aggregate the petroleum fuel demand of the small island countries, thereby bringing down their fuel import costs and helping with their energy security efforts.

In what may help provide a shot in the arm for India’s “vaccine diplomacy," ISA is also working on making around 500 hospitals across 47 of the least developed (LDC) and small island developing member countries run on electricity generated from the Sun, as reported by Mint on Sunday. Having 24x7 electricity supply is important for powering cold storages that will store the coronavirus vaccine, running computers for inventory management, and ventilators in the remote areas of these countries.

