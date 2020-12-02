ISA to showcase Kerala's Cochin International Airport to global airports

In what may help provide a shot in the arm for India’s “vaccine diplomacy," ISA is also working on making around 500 hospitals across 47 of the least developed (LDC) and small island developing member countries run on electricity generated from the Sun, as reported by Mint on Sunday. Having 24x7 electricity supply is important for powering cold storages that will store the coronavirus vaccine, running computers for inventory management, and ventilators in the remote areas of these countries.