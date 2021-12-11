NEW DELHI : With the United Nations granting Observer status to International Solar Alliance, India’s power and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said in a tweet that the historic decision is going to be a stepping stone in furtherance of the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘One Sun One World One Grid’.

This comes in the backdrop of the global grid declaration adopted at COP26 in Glasgow, with the Green Grids Initiative (GGI)—OSOWOG launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Leaders Summit that aims to connect 140 countries to round-the-clock solar power.

“Shri Singh tweeted on the occasion and said that this will provide a big boost to the initiative to bring about just and equitable energy solutions through the deployment of solar energy," the ministry of new and renewable energy said in a statement.

Three pilot interconnection corridors have been shortlisted for detailed technical and financial viability under OSOWOG. They are; South Asia (India)-Southeast Asia (Myanmar to Thailand), South Asia (India)-West Asia and West Asia-Africa. Also, there are two options being explored to connect with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. One is an under-sea link to connect Gujarat with Oman and the other involves a land route via Pakistan and Afghanistan to West Asia.

“Shri Singh also marked that this would immensely help towards achieving the goal of net-zero carbon emissions through global co-operations," the statement said and added, “He reaffirmed that India is progressively contributing to this mission by having a significant share of RE in the power mix."

ISA co-founded by India during the 2015 climate change conference in Paris has assumed centre-stage for India’ attempts at a global climate leadership role.

