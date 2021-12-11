ISA's UN Observer status to give impetus to OSOWOG: Raj Kumar Singh

Three pilot interconnection corridors have been shortlisted for detailed technical and financial viability under OSOWOG. They are; South Asia (India)-Southeast Asia (Myanmar to Thailand), South Asia (India)-West Asia and West Asia-Africa. Also, there are two options being explored to connect with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. One is an under-sea link to connect Gujarat with Oman and the other involves a land route via Pakistan and Afghanistan to West Asia.