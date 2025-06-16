Israel-Iran conflict: How will rising crude oil prices affect India?
The Israel-Iran conflict has triggered a spike in crude oil prices, which could exceed $100 per barrel in the worst-case scenario. Will India be able to absorb this?
Israel and Iran are locked in a major conflict that has shown no signs of de-escalating in the past three days. The brunt of the crisis was first borne by crude oil prices, with Brent crude futures jumping 7% on Friday to $74.2 per barrel. While India is vulnerable to crude oil prices as it meets 88% of its oil demand through imports, the impact is unlikely to be huge, especially in terms of fuel prices.