Italy’s Eni eyes foray into Indian clean energy space

Oil giants are aiming to diversify and invest in India’s clean energy programme as the conventional hydrocarbon space undergoes technological disruptions. With a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment, marquee global oil and gas firms, such as French energy giant Total SA, and Malaysia’s state-run oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas, have already invested in India. Thailand’s PTT Group is looking to acquire a stake in ReNew Power from Goldman Sachs Group.

