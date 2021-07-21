Japan aims to double renewable energy over next decade

To replace that fossil-fuel power, Japan proposes raising the share of renewable energy to as much as 38%—around twice the current share. That meant energy officials had to figure out how much more solar and wind power Japan could squeeze into its already crowded land space and electric grid. The resulting figure wasn’t large enough, leading officials to propose accelerating an expansion of transmission lines that let them add more wind power.

