Japan’ ORIX Corp set to invest $980 million in Greenko Energy Holdings

NEW DELHI : In the single largest foreign investment in India’s clean energy space, Japan’ financial services firm ORIX Corp. is set to invest $980 million in Greenko Energy Holdings for a ‘significant minority stake’, said a person aware of the development.

The deal to be announced today will add 873 mega watt (MW) of Orix’ operating wind assets to Hyderabad-based Greenko’s portfolio, and will add $100 million to Greenko’s EBITDA in the first year. The deal will peg Greenko’s equity and enterprise value at $5.75 billion and $10.2 billion respectively.

EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The addition of these wind projects that NYSE listed Orix had acquired from bankrupt Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), will take GIC Holdings Pte. Ltd and ADIA backed Greenko’s portfolio near-term capacity to 6.5 gigawatt (GW). The two sovereign funds have so far infused $2.2 billion into Greenko, which was founded by Mahesh Kolli and Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty.

The Economic Times newspaper on Friday reported about the deal.

“A definitive framework agreement has been entered," said the person cited above and added that these shares will be acquired through a combination of primary and secondary transactions.

Greenko Group’s president and joint managing director Mahesh Kolli declined to comment.

ORIX Corp. couldn’t be immediately contacted for comments.

ORIX is a major player in the renewable energy business in Japan which includes solar, wind, biomass, power trading and retailing. It is also one of the largest corporates in the Japanese solar power generation market.

While GIC and ADIA currently hold 61% and 15%, respectively, in Greenko, Kolli and Chalamalasetty own the remaining 24%.

The deal comes at a time when India’s clean energy space is going through a churn with power procurement curtailment and tariff shopping by discoms. Also, India’s clean energy tariffs have been very low with solar power tariffs hitting a record low of ₹2.36 per unit.

IL&FS sold its 51% stake in seven operating wind power assets, with 874 MW of generation capacity, to ORIX for ₹806 crore. ORIX, one of the world’s largest diversified financial services groups based in Japan, has been a significant shareholder in IL&FS since 1993 and also had a joint venture with IL&FS to set up wind energy projects in India and invested 49% of the equity of the wind platform.

Greenko is building power storage projects with total capacity of 7.2 GW across six states in India as part of its plan to provide on-demand power from wind and solar projects. Greenko is also partnering with state run NTPC Ltd to develop ‘round-the-clock’ power supply.

Greenko Group also wants to be present in the electricity distribution scape and submitted non-binding offer to buy Reliance Infrastructure Ltd’s Delhi electricity distribution businesses. Enel Group of Italy and Torrent Power Ltd also submitted their non-binding offer for the same.

