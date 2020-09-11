Japan’ ORIX Corp set to invest $980 million in Greenko Energy Holdings

IL&FS sold its 51% stake in seven operating wind power assets, with 874 MW of generation capacity, to ORIX for ₹806 crore. ORIX, one of the world’s largest diversified financial services groups based in Japan, has been a significant shareholder in IL&FS since 1993 and also had a joint venture with IL&FS to set up wind energy projects in India and invested 49% of the equity of the wind platform.