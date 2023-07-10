From the grounds of Onagawa Nuclear Power Station, a plant in northern Japan, waves can be heard lapping at the nearby shore. They serve as a reminder of the tragedy that struck on March 11th 2011, when a giant earthquake triggered a massive tsunami that flooded Japan’s eastern coast. While the Onagawa reactors managed to shut down safely, the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant, 180km down the coast, suffered a meltdown. After the disaster Japan shuttered all of its nuclear reactors. Since then only a handful have been turned back on. Onagawa is among the nuclear plants that remain idle.