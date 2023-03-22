Japan’s JBIC to lend JPY 2.65 billion to Power Finance Corp1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:12 PM IST
JBIC has proposed to finance some of PFC’s projects which ensure the effective reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and conservation of the global environment
NEW DELHI : State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has signed a project loan agreement (PLA) for JPY (Japanese yen) 2.65 billion or about ₹165 crore with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).
