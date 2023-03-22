Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Energy /  Japan’s JBIC to lend JPY 2.65 billion to Power Finance Corp

Japan’s JBIC to lend JPY 2.65 billion to Power Finance Corp

1 min read . 09:12 PM IST Livemint
Shares of PFC on the BSE closed at 154.05, lower by 0.06% from its previous close.

JBIC has proposed to finance some of PFC’s projects which ensure the effective reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and conservation of the global environment

NEW DELHI :State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has signed a project loan agreement (PLA) for JPY (Japanese yen) 2.65 billion or about 165 crore with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

Under this facility, JBIC has proposed to finance some of PFC’s projects which ensure the effective reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and conservation of the global environment, said a statement from PFC.

The agreement was executed under general agreement signed between PFC and JBIC for JPY 30 billion.

The project loan agreement was signed at JBIC Head Quarters Tokyo, Japan by R.S. Dhillon, CMD,PFC and Uchida Makoto, Managing Executive Officer, JBIC in the presence of Parminder Chopra, Director(Finance), PFC, Sandeep Kumar, Executive Director (Finance), PFC, GOBE Kazushige, Director General, JBIC and other senior officials of PFC are JBIC.

The development comes at a time when PFC is focusing on energy transition in line with India net zero ambitions. The union power ministry has also moved a proposal for granting the status of development financial institution (DFI) to PFC.

The move is aimed at enabling PFC to steer global climate funding and net zero investment in the country.

