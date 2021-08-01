Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >Jet fuel prices hiked again; up 57% annually as demand improves

Jet fuel prices hiked again; up 57% annually as demand improves

Premium
The rise in ATF prices will hurt carriers, with jet fuel accounting for about a fourth of expenses for major airlines. Photo: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times
2 min read . 05:36 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Oil marketing companies increasing ATF prices by about 1.28% over the past month
  • Rising ATF prices will likely offset the recovery for Indian airlines as passenger demand slowly improves amid the ongoing covid-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI : The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, were once again hiked on Sunday with oil marketing companies (OMCs) increasing ATF prices by about 1.28% over the past month and by more than 57.37% on an annual basis, as global crude oil prices firmed up on improved demand.

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, were once again hiked on Sunday with oil marketing companies (OMCs) increasing ATF prices by about 1.28% over the past month and by more than 57.37% on an annual basis, as global crude oil prices firmed up on improved demand.

On Sunday, the ATF price in New Delhi was 69,136.47 per kilolitre, according to a notification by Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC). The ATF price in Mumbai was 67,384.77, while in Chennai it was at 71,068.76 and in Kolkata it was at 73,191.48 per kilolitre.

On Sunday, the ATF price in New Delhi was 69,136.47 per kilolitre, according to a notification by Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC). The ATF price in Mumbai was 67,384.77, while in Chennai it was at 71,068.76 and in Kolkata it was at 73,191.48 per kilolitre.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In comparison, on 1 July, the ATF price in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata stood at 68,262, 66,482.90, 70,011.44 and 72,295.24 per kilolitre, respectively. ATF prices differ across cities because of the taxes levied by states and are updated every fortnight.

Global crude prices have risen to about $74 a barrel from $41 a barrel during a year ago. The rise in ATF prices will hurt carriers, with jet fuel accounting for about a fourth of expenses for major airlines.

Rising ATF) prices will likely offset the recovery for Indian airlines as passenger demand slowly improves amid the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Rating agency Icra Ltd in its 6 July report on aviation said that rising ATF prices remain a near-term challenge for airlines. “While until February, ATF prices were lower on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, in March, April, May and June, prices were higher by 3.0%, 59.8%, 103.4% and 86.3%, respectively, on a y-o-y basis. In July, the prices have been higher by 59.7% on a y-o-y basis, attributed to the low base of July 2020 when prices declined y-o-y by 31.1% because of the impact of the pandemic," it said.

Rising ATF prices is an added challenge for airlines during the pandemic, a senior official of a no-frills carrier said on the condition of anonymity.

“The government government must put jet fuel under the goods and services tax (GST) regime as early as possible. Failing to do so could lead to many airlines piling up losses and struggling to survive," the official said further.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

PE-VC deals activity set for record levels this year, i ...

Premium

Sensex marginally higher, Dow futures down 122 points

Premium

Covid-19 vaccine holdouts face restrictions in Europe a ...

Premium

Workplaces may soon start buzzing again as firms inoculate staff

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!