Jet fuel shock: Govt explores price stabilisation fund relief for airlines as ATF prices climb

The government of India is considering whether it should revive the price stabilisation fund as jet fuel prices keep rising, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

The government is discussing the issue with oil-marketing companies and airlines.

Out of an airline's total operational expenses, 40% is reserved for Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), and the prices of the same have continued to increase with the continued West Asia turmoil.

"One of the most important things is how the West Asia crisis is putting a big burden on ATF prices. We are in discussions with airlines and OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies)," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on on the sidelines of a conference in the national capital on Tuesday, PTI reported.fue

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This comes after the Union Cabinet, in June, cleared a one-time budgetary support not exceeding ₹10,000 crore for OMCs to provide support for domestic airlines.

The airlines, however, were not keen on availing this fund, which has lapsed by now.

IndiGo, which is India's largest airline carrier, announced a hike in its fuel surcharge, for both domestic and international flights, in the wake of rising prices of jet fuel.

The ATF prices continued to remain volatile in recent months, especially after the war in the Middle East, the company said, adding that continuous rise in prices of fuel, with the latest rise, which saw a month-on-month hike of 14 per cent, has taken ATF costs to the highest levels in the last decade.

In September, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) had sought a review of the existing formula of jet fuel prices, noting that domestic ATF prices should be based on the actual fuel cost and a reasonable margin rather than the pricing as per international benchmark.

The FIA represents IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet.

The increase in fuel costs, along with geopolitical disruptions and the depreciation of the rupee are significantly pressuring airline cash flows and viability, the FIA said in a letter to the civil aviation ministry.

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Naidu on domestic aviation manufacturing Speaking at the IQFM Symposium 2026, the civil aviation minister said that India is taking initial steps through joint ventures, while global aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing are increasingly working with Indian MSMEs to improve product quality and move them up the value chain.

“I would say that even Airbus and Boeing, the way they are supporting the Indian MSMEs...because they have seen a strategic advantage in India right now,” he said, as per ANI.

Naidu also highlighted that Indian companies currently manufacture around USD 4 billion worth of aerospace equipment and components. He said that the government plans to increase this to USD 10 billion by the end of 2030.

“Almost USD 4 billion worth of equipment, manufacturing components are being done in the country today, and we have a target of reaching up to 10 billion by the end of the decade. So, these are big targets that we have in aviation, trying to capture the opportunity that we have by the demand that we have created in the country here today,” he said.