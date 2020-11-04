Jindal Power, JMS Mining place winning bids on day 3 of coal mine auction

Jindal Power Ltd, JMS Mining Pvt Ltd and Boulder Stone Mart Pvt Ltd placed the winning bids for the four coal mines put on auction on the third day for commercial mining on Wednesday, according to a government official.

While Jindal Power Ltd placed the winning bid for the Gare-Palma-IV/1 coal mine in Chattisgarh, JMS Mining Pvt Ltd’ bid was the winning bid for the Urtan North coal mine in Madhya Pradesh. Boulder Stone Mart Pvt Ltd placed the final bid for the Gotitoria East and Gotitoria West coal mines in Madhya Pradesh. These mines have a total geological reserve of 161.53 million tonnes.

A total of 38 coal mines have been put on auction by the coal ministry. There have been 76 bids from 42 companies for 23 coal mines, with the remaining 15 mines not getting any bids.

Till now, winning bids on the first two days of auctions have been placed for nine coal mines by firms such as Vedanta Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Adani Enterprises, Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corp. Ltd and EMIL Mines and Minerals Resources Ltd among others. The Wednesday auction takes the total number of bid out coal mines to 13.

The government official cited above requesting anonymity said that the e-auction process has seen strong competition and the bidders were quoting good premiums over and above the floor price.

The other qualified bidders for the Gare-Palma-IV/1 coal mine were Adani Enterprises Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd. While the other qualified bidders for the Urtan North coal mine were Adani’ Stratatech Mineral Resources Private Ltd and Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Ltd; Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Bansal Construction Works Pvt Ltd, Mahavir Clean Fuel Mining Pvt Ltd, Inspire Construction and Coal Private Ltd, ND Pharma Private Ltd and Net Energy Private Ltd had qualified to bid for the Gotitoria East and Gotitoria West coal mines.

India’s coal requirement is expected to go up to 1123 million tonnes (mt) by 2023 from the present levels of around 700 mt. The earlier plan was to mine 1.5 billion tonnes of coal by 2020.

India’s push to raise production of natural resources to revive economic growth also comes at a time when the window for fossil fuels is closing and the global energy landscape is evolving. India on its part has called for a reset on climate debate on coal as a fuel, in the backdrop of it becoming one of the top renewable energy producers globally with ambitious capacity expansion plans.

This two-stage auction process follows a decision taken by the cabinet committee on economic affairs in May to award coal and lignite blocks on a revenue-sharing basis. A bidder has to bid for the percentage revenue share over the reserve price.

There will be no restriction on the sale and utilization of coal from these mines. Earlier, blocks were awarded on a fixed payment per tonne basis and the government believes that this was impeding the use of the resource.

The government has been trying to raise India’s coal output. In 2018, it allowed commercial mining by private entities. The government had approved the promulgation of the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, to attract investment in coal mining. It allowed coal mining by any company that is present in sectors other than steel and power and did away with the captive end-use criteria.

