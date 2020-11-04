Jindal Power, JMS Mining place winning bids on day 3 of coal mine auction

The other qualified bidders for the Gare-Palma-IV/1 coal mine were Adani Enterprises Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd. While the other qualified bidders for the Urtan North coal mine were Adani’ Stratatech Mineral Resources Private Ltd and Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Ltd; Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Bansal Construction Works Pvt Ltd, Mahavir Clean Fuel Mining Pvt Ltd, Inspire Construction and Coal Private Ltd, ND Pharma Private Ltd and Net Energy Private Ltd had qualified to bid for the Gotitoria East and Gotitoria West coal mines.