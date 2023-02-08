Jio-bp introduces E20 blended petrol
The move comes as part of the government’s programme to increase the use of biofuel and lower emissions and cut down on oil imports.
New Delhi: Jio-BP, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP, on Wednesday announced the rollout of E20 blended petrol. The E20 fuel is a 20% blend of ethanol and 80% of fossil-based fuel.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×