Jio-BP, Nayara impose diesel purchase limits at select pumps as crude prices surge

Amid elevated crude oil prices due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, some private fuel retailers have begun restricting diesel sales at select outlets, as surging crude prices put increasing pressure on fuel marketing companies, according to a Times of India report.

The restrictions, however, are not nationwide. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation have said they continue to sell petrol and diesel without such limits at their outlets.

Jio-BP, Nayara Energy impose transaction limits Several Jio-BP outlets have reportedly been instructed to restrict diesel sales to 50 litres per customer. Some outlets have also introduced a daily sales ceiling of around 6,000 litres, the report said.

At Nayara Energy outlets, the quantity of diesel customers can purchase in a single transaction reportedly ranges from 70 litres to 200 litres.

The restrictions could particularly affect long-distance commercial vehicles, which generally require larger quantities of diesel. The impact may be more pronounced in remote locations where fuel stations are relatively sparse.

PSU fuel stations continue unrestricted sales The immediate impact of the restrictions remains limited because Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL together operate around 90% of India's more than one lakh fuel stations.

The three state-owned oil marketing companies have indicated that they are continuing to sell fuel normally, meaning the measures at some private outlets do not currently constitute a nationwide diesel shortage.

For consumers, the situation therefore remains different from a broad-based disruption in diesel supplies.

India's crude basket crosses $117 a barrel The restrictions come against the backdrop of a sharp increase in India's crude procurement costs.

According to ICRA, India's crude oil basket rose to $117.4 a barrel on September 21, compared with an average of around $66 a barrel in 2025-26.

The steep increase has squeezed the margins of oil marketing companies because domestic petrol and diesel prices have not risen in line with the surge in international crude prices.

ICRA estimates that oil marketing companies are currently incurring losses of around ₹9 per litre on diesel and ₹8 per litre on petrol.

Saudi crude supply disruption adds pressure The supply situation has also become more challenging for Indian refiners. The Economic Times has reported that Saudi Aramco halted crude supplies to Indian refiners until further notice following attacks on its East-West pipeline.

The disruption has forced refiners to seek alternative crude sources, potentially at higher prices, adding to the cost pressures facing the industry.

No nationwide diesel shortage for now Despite the restrictions reported at some private fuel stations, the current situation does not indicate a nationwide diesel shortage.