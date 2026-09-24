Jio-BP, Nayara impose diesel purchase limits at select pumps as crude prices surge

Amid elevated crude oil prices due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, some private fuel retailers have begun restricting diesel sales at select outlets, as surging crude prices put increasing pressure on fuel marketing companies, according to a Times of India report.
The restrictions, however, are not nationwide. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation have said they continue to sell petrol and diesel without such limits at their outlets.
Several Jio-BP outlets have reportedly been instructed to restrict diesel sales to 50 litres per customer. Some outlets have also introduced a daily sales ceiling of around 6,000 litres, the report said.
At Nayara Energy outlets, the quantity of diesel customers can purchase in a single transaction reportedly ranges from 70 litres to 200 litres.
The restrictions could particularly affect long-distance commercial vehicles, which generally require larger quantities of diesel. The impact may be more pronounced in remote locations where fuel stations are relatively sparse.
The immediate impact of the restrictions remains limited because Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL together operate around 90% of India's more than one lakh fuel stations.
The three state-owned oil marketing companies have indicated that they are continuing to sell fuel normally, meaning the measures at some private outlets do not currently constitute a nationwide diesel shortage.
For consumers, the situation therefore remains different from a broad-based disruption in diesel supplies.
The restrictions come against the backdrop of a sharp increase in India's crude procurement costs.
According to ICRA, India's crude oil basket rose to $117.4 a barrel on September 21, compared with an average of around $66 a barrel in 2025-26.
The steep increase has squeezed the margins of oil marketing companies because domestic petrol and diesel prices have not risen in line with the surge in international crude prices.
ICRA estimates that oil marketing companies are currently incurring losses of around ₹9 per litre on diesel and ₹8 per litre on petrol.
The supply situation has also become more challenging for Indian refiners. The Economic Times has reported that Saudi Aramco halted crude supplies to Indian refiners until further notice following attacks on its East-West pipeline.
The disruption has forced refiners to seek alternative crude sources, potentially at higher prices, adding to the cost pressures facing the industry.
Despite the restrictions reported at some private fuel stations, the current situation does not indicate a nationwide diesel shortage.
State-run fuel retailers continue to supply diesel without the reported purchase limits at their outlets. However, prolonged high crude prices and continued pressure on marketing margins could keep the spotlight on fuel availability and pricing, particularly for commercial transport operators and consumers in areas with fewer retail outlets.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.